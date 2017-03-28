Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Insider Acquires $88,350.00 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) insider Jason Marshall acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) opened at 14.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm earned $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 432.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.25 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nomura downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Instinet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

