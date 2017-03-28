Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at HSBC Holdings plc

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,105 ($13.89) to GBX 1,250 ($15.71) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.31) target price (up previously from GBX 850 ($10.68)) on shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockdale Securities lifted their target price on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.57) to GBX 1,110 ($13.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc from GBX 1,070 ($13.45) to GBX 1,120 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,139 ($14.31) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,121.13 ($14.09).

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) opened at 1138.00 on Tuesday. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 825.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,078.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,018.07. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.39 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jardine-lloyd-thompson-group-plc-jlt-price-target-increased-to-gbx-1250-by-analysts-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($12,969.71). Insiders bought 2,041 shares of company stock worth $2,072,147 in the last ninety days.

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) is a provider of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. The Company operates through three segments: Risk & Insurance, Employee Benefits, and Head Office & Other operations. The Risk & Insurance segment consists of JLT’s global specialist, wholesale, reinsurance broking, personal lines, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.