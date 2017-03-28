IDEX Co. (IEX) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) opened at 91.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. IDEX has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business earned $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/janney-montgomery-scott-lowers-idex-co-iex-to-neutral-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $55,949,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IDEX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in IDEX by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in IDEX by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.