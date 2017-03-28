James Whalen Sells 3,585 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) insider James Whalen sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,786 ($60.15), for a total transaction of £171,578.10 ($215,631.65).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) opened at 4749.00 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,250.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,835.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,568.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,397.61. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.49 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.67) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s previous dividend of $22.50. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/james-whalen-sells-3585-shares-of-spirax-sarco-engineering-plc-spx-stock.html.

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,648.13 ($45.85).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.