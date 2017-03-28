James J. Jordan Sells 73,890 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider James J. Jordan sold 73,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41), for a total value of £141,868.80 ($178,294.33).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) opened at 190.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.20 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.53. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 109.44 and a one year high of GBX 211.90.

TW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Taylor Wimpey plc to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey plc to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 167 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.64 ($2.53).

Taylor Wimpey plc Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

