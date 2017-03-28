Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) VP James Grier Campbell sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $830.56, for a total transaction of $191,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Grier Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, James Grier Campbell sold 253 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total transaction of $202,364.58.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.81, for a total transaction of $151,089.14.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 819.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $828.48 and its 200 day moving average is $795.64. The firm has a market cap of $566.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $663.28 and a 12-month high of $853.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) VP Sells $191,859.36 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/james-grier-campbell-sells-231-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog-stock-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,602,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,291,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.