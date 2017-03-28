James Brunk Sells 875 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider James Brunk sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total value of $201,818.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) opened at 227.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.93. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.52 and a 52-week high of $233.70. The company’s market capitalization is $16.89 billion.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.04. The company earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $251.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,427,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,622,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,141,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,406,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,898,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,285,000 after buying an additional 34,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,422,000 after buying an additional 75,524 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

