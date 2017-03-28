Canfor Co. (CFP) Insider Buys C$5,637,205.00 in Stock

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) insider James A. Pattison bought 328,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.15 per share, with a total value of C$5,637,205.00.

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) opened at 17.80 on Tuesday. Canfor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

