Jackpotjoy PLC’s (JPJ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Jackpotjoy PLC (LON:JPJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Jackpotjoy PLC from GBX 1,343 ($16.88) to GBX 950 ($11.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Jackpotjoy PLC (LON:JPJ) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 538.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,160,350 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 589.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 593.64. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 389.43 million. Jackpotjoy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 530.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 660.00.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jackpotjoy-plcs-jpj-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-macquarie.html.

Jackpotjoy PLC Company Profile

Jackpotjoy plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an online bingo-led operator, which provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include the Jackpotjoy segment, the Vera&John segment and the Mandalay segment. The Company’s Jackpotjoy and Mandalay segments focus on real money online bingo-led entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpotjoy PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpotjoy PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.