J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDWPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC (NASDAQ:JDWPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JDWPY. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on J D Wetherspoon PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J D Wetherspoon PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon PLC (NASDAQ:JDWPY) opened at 61.00 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon PLC has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75.

J D Wetherspoon PLC Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

