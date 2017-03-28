J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reissued their outperform rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) opened at 90.55 on Monday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $48,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 19.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 137.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

