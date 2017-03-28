Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Chardan Capital

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) opened at 29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $616.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.91. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.
About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.