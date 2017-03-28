iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (SOXX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (NASDAQ:SOXX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

SOXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “market weight” rating on shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd (NASDAQ:SOXX) opened at 136.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd has a 12 month low of $84.83 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.3532 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P NA Tec. Semi. Idx. Fd.(ETF) were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

