Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) VP Isabelle Shiffrin Sells 5,625 Shares

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) VP Isabelle Shiffrin sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $144,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,302.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Isabelle Shiffrin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Isabelle Shiffrin sold 3,104 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $80,083.20.
Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) opened at 25.35 on Tuesday. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.
Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business earned $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
CBPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Continental Building Products Company Profile
Continental Building Products, Inc is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products. The Company operates through wallboard segment. Gypsum wallboard is a primary building material used in residential and commercial construction and in repair and remodel (R&R). It offers customers a range of gypsum wallboard products, including LiftLite, its lightweight product designed to lift and install; its Mold Defense line of products designed for protection against mold and mildew, and its Weather Defense line of moisture and mold-resistant exterior sheathing.
