Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (IRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider William L. Meaney sold 11,305 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $425,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,178.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anastasios Tsolakis sold 2,442 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $91,892.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,096 shares of company stock worth $991,380 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 41.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 9.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 683.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/iron-mountain-incorporated-delaware-reit-irm-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) opened at 34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $934 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

About Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.