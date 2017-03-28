Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.26% of Iradimed Corp worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Iradimed Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Iradimed Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Iradimed Corp by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Iradimed Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iradimed Corp by 102.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) opened at 8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company earned $6 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Iradimed Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iradimed Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Iradimed Corp news, CEO Roger E. Susi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Corp Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

