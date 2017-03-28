BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Price Target to $59.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.22 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 39.89 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The firm’s market cap is $4.94 billion.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.58) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 18,700 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $914,243.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,117.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 13,200 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,598 shares of company stock worth $3,556,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Jabre Capital Partners S.A. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the second quarter. Jabre Capital Partners S.A. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $22,326,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

