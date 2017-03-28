Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.34 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 39.89 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.94 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 210.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $914,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,117.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,598 shares of company stock worth $3,556,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

