Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Investec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Investec’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on shares of Easyhotel PLC in a report on Friday.

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) opened at 87.95 on Friday. Easyhotel PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 70.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 102.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 53.98 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investec Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Easyhotel PLC (EZH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/investec-reiterates-buy-rating-for-easyhotel-plc-ezh.html.

In other news, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons bought 15,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,848.50 ($18,660.93). Also, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £50,025 ($62,869.17).

About Easyhotel PLC

easyHotel plc is a United Kingdom-based owner, developer, operator and franchisor of branded hotels. The Company operates through two segments: Owned properties and Franchising. The Owned properties segment is involved in hotel operations carried out in the Company’s owned hotels and properties. The Franchising segment includes its franchise hotel operations in connection with the license of the Company’s brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.