Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nomura cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Instinet cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) traded up 0.27% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 1,084,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.44%.

In other news, insider Jason Marshall purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Lyle purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,946,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 236,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 71,643 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc is a holding company, which conducts its businesses through IAS Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors through dividends and through capital appreciation. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association or a federally chartered corporation, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (collectively Agency RMBS); RMBS that are not guaranteed by the United States Government agency; Credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

