Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €2.70 ($2.93) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a €2.55 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Independent Research GmbH set a €2.50 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.60 ($2.82).
Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded down 0.236% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.532. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12 month low of €1.52 and a 12 month high of €2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.30 and its 200-day moving average is €2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of €42.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.686.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.