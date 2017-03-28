Scotiabank Reaffirms “Focus Stock” Rating for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Scotiabank reissued their focus stock rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) in a research note released on Monday. Scotiabank currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) opened at 22.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

In other news, insider Shawn Nelson sold 23,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$529,255.12.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates in the specialty packaging industry in North America. It develops, manufactures and sells a range of paper and film-based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin packaging films, woven coated fabrics and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

