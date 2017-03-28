Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

