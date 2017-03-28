International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. HSBC Holdings plc cut International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($2.99) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 600 ($7.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.15 ($5.64).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) opened at 533.50 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 11.31 billion. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a one year low of GBX 281.73 and a one year high of GBX 576.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.93.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) is an airline company holding interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. British Airways is an international airline and carrier. Iberia is an airline between Europe and Latin America.

