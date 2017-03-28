Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48,677,000 Position in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp held its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,435 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $48,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 173.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.72. International Business Machines Corp. has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The technology company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.88 by $0.13. The business earned $21.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines Corp. from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.75.

In other news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

