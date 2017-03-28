Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group plc from GBX 775 ($9.74) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.43) to GBX 850 ($10.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 692 ($8.70) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.23) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 731.71 ($9.20).

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) opened at 695.50 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.03 billion. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 445.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 735.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 711.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.07.

About Intermediate Capital Group plc

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a specialist asset manager. The Company is the fund management company (FMC) and the investment company (IC). Its funds invest across four asset categories, providing finance for corporate investments, including private debt and minority equity; capital market investments of public and private debt; real assets, principally real estate debt, and private equity secondaries funds.

