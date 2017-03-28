Insulet Co. (PODD) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $39.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Feltl & Co. lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) opened at 42.35 on Monday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Insulet had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.46%. The business earned $103.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $57,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,874,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,282. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $37,163,000. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

