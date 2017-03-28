DineEquity Inc (DIN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) had its target price decreased by Instinet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. Instinet currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of DineEquity from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of DineEquity from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of DineEquity to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nomura downgraded shares of DineEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DineEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.17.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) opened at 51.28 on Thursday. DineEquity has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $915.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.47 million. DineEquity had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DineEquity will post $4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.55%.

In other DineEquity news, Director Patrick W. Rose bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.49 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,140.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Jakubek sold 34,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,552,767.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,186.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,425,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DineEquity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DineEquity by 1,709.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DineEquity by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in DineEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DineEquity Company Profile

DineEquity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

