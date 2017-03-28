Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $47.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) opened at 39.55 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company’s market cap is $1.72 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.86) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Instinet Initiates Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/instinet-begins-coverage-on-global-blood-therapeutics-inc-gbt-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $16,378,000. Deerfield Management Co. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 45.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,733,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,764,000 after buying an additional 540,017 shares during the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.