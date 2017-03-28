Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Price Target at $20.00

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in Insmed by 56.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 15,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Insmed by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) opened at 16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Insmed has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post ($2.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of development and commercialization of inhaled therapies for patients with serious lung diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation (LAI), which is in late-stage development for patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung disease, a rare and often chronic infection that is capable of causing irreversible lung damage and can be fatal.

