Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Insider Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $551,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,240.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at 56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.03 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Targa Resources Corp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,260,000 after buying an additional 281,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Targa Resources Corp by 43.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Targa Resources Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

