Sonoco Products Co (SON) SVP R. Howard Coker Sells 9,691 Shares

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) SVP R. Howard Coker sold 9,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $517,014.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,289. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) opened at 53.19 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CT Mason raised its position in Sonoco Products by 115.6% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Calvert Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company (Sonoco) is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and a provider of packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

