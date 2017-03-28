Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) SVP Sells 6,480 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $1,122,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,895.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Aldo John Pagliari sold 1,700 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $291,414.00.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) opened at 164.91 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $145.17 and a one year high of $181.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.14 and its 200 day moving average is $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The business earned $889.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.09 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post $10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wunderlich increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 39.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,609,000 after buying an additional 1,166,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,403,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,635,000 after buying an additional 126,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,633,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,780,000 after buying an additional 306,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,651,000 after buying an additional 238,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

