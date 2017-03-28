SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at 105.52 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.22 and a one year high of $120.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.18.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. SL Green Realty Corp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Director Sells $643,500.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-sl-green-realty-corp-slg-director-sells-643500-00-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp during the third quarter worth about $7,804,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 137,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period.

About SL Green Realty Corp

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.