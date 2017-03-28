Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (SRE) Director Sells 15,262 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director William P. Rutledge sold 15,262 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $1,674,088.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) opened at 111.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $114.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8225 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 112.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

