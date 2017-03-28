Redknee Solutions Inc (RKN) Insider Sells C$200,000.00 in Stock

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) insider Vishal Kothari sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.

Vishal Kothari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Vishal Kothari sold 51,200 shares of Redknee Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$51,712.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Vishal Kothari sold 50,000 shares of Redknee Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) opened at 1.35 on Tuesday. Redknee Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm’s market cap is $146.14 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.95 price target on shares of Redknee Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Dundee Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$2.35 to C$1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Redknee Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.01.

Redknee Solutions Company Profile

Redknee Solutions Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions and services. The Company’s solutions include Redknee Communications Suite, including Revenue Management, fourth generation (4G) Monetization, Cloud Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Customer Experience, and Redknee Connected Suite, including Energy and Utilities, Internet of Things and Retail.

