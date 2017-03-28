Red Hat Inc (RHT) CEO James M. Whitehurst Sells 5,099 Shares

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $426,735.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,909,035.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) opened at 82.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.44. Red Hat Inc has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $85.01.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company earned $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.
RHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Hat from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at $115,191,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its stake in Red Hat by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Lebenthal Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Red Hat Company Profile
Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
