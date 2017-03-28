Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 1,700 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $116,467.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 61.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company’s market capitalization is $4.00 billion. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 42.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company earned $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Scotiabank downgraded PDC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Hilliard Lyons raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Howard Weil reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

