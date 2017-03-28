David M. Sagehorn Sells 47,800 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,403,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) opened at 67.04 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $74.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Oshkosh Corp had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Oshkosh Corp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-oshkosh-corp-osk-vp-sells-3403360-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 138.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 86.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 226,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 105,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 1,361.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 211,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 196,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh Corp from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.