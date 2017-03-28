Insider Selling: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director John R. Garbarino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) opened at 27.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.59. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-oceanfirst-financial-corp-ocfc-director-sells-604400-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 80.2% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth about $201,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth about $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. by 55.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company is a savings and loan holding company. The Bank’s principal business is attracting retail and business deposits in the communities surrounding its branch offices and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of single-family, owner-occupied residential mortgage loans, and commercial real estate and other commercial loans.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.