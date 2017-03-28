Insider Selling: National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) VP Sells 4,785 Shares of Stock

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,685.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened at 38.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.55 billion. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -3.12%.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 29.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 124,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 41,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

