Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director Sells $177,680.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 868,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,180,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, James C. Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 91.07 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Director Sells $177,680.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr-director-sells-177680-00-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.