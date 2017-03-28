Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CFO Sells $25,205.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $25,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 514 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $44,291.38.

On Monday, January 30th, Theodore Blegen sold 206 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $18,334.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) opened at 91.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm earned $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company provides power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.

