Edward A. Ryan Sells 10,095 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stock

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 10,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $896,133.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 93.17 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $236,001,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $8,340,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

