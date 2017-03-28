Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) EVP Helen Susan Kim Sells 50,300 Shares

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) EVP Helen Susan Kim sold 50,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,409,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 78.26 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $3.93 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. Kite Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.44. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 994.89%. The company earned $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Pharma Inc will post ($7.90) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 7,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KITE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price target on Kite Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

