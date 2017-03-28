Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) CFO Michael D. Hershberger Sells 5,000 Shares

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) opened at 14.30 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIIQ shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis started coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,174,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 23.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and virtual administrator of individual and family health insurance plans and supplemental products. The Company sells individual and family insurance plans (IFP) that include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans and hospital indemnity plans.

