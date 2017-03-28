Kuan Archer Sells 12,300 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) COO Kuan Archer sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $364,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,970.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kuan Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Kuan Archer sold 12,096 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $323,930.88.

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) opened at 32.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $33.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company earned $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Green Dot by 21.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (Green Dot) is a pro-consumer financial technology innovator. The Company is a provider of reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services.

