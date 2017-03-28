Fiserv Inc (FISV) Insider Sells $504,239.18 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 4,309 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $504,239.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 115.49 on Tuesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post $5.11 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-fiserv-inc-fisv-insider-sells-504239-18-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 35.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Cpcm LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.