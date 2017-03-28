Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $175,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shelly O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $170,775.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $159,525.00.

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) opened at 31.45 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37 billion. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (ENV) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/insider-selling-envestnet-inc-env-insider-sells-175365-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,143,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after buying an additional 95,155 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,171,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after buying an additional 53,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,064,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after buying an additional 66,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.