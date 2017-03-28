Neil Smit Sells 33,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Neil Smit sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $1,241,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,721.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neil Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Smit sold 39,730 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $2,990,874.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Neil Smit sold 28,307 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,670.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of Comcast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $10,039,877.34.

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company earned $21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rand Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.0% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,164,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,940,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,260,830 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,192,000 after buying an additional 93,434 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 349,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.6% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,878,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $774,362,000 after buying an additional 1,324,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.50 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

